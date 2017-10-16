2 injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.

The shooting was reported in the area of 20th and Herr streets around 4:30 p.m.

Police roped off two spots with crime scene tape, one in the area of 20th and Herr streets. The other was located in the area of Poplar and Herr streets.

Police said two people were injured and taken to a hospital.

According to Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter, one of the victims was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and is in “grave” condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg police.

