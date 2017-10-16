2 injured in Harrisburg shooting

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.

The shooting was reported in the area of 20th and Herr streets around 4:30 p.m.

Police roped off two spots with crime scene tape, one in the area of 20th and Herr streets. The other was located in the area of Poplar and Herr streets.

Police said two people were injured and taken to a hospital.

According to Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter, one of the victims was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and is in “grave” condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “2 injured in Harrisburg shooting

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s