Ex-cemetery owner gets prison in $2.2M fraud case

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The former owner of the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens cemetery will serve up to seven years in prison for defrauding nearly 1,000 people who pre-purchased funeral services, burial plots, and grave markers.

James Delaney Jr., 70, of Seven Valleys, was ordered to serve two to seven years for a felony count of theft by deception and a concurrent term of six to 12 months for violation of cemetery and funeral merchandise trust, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said.

Delaney pleaded guilty to both charges earlier this month.

Delaney on Monday was also ordered to pay more than $2.2 million in restitution. Sinnett said the figure is believed to be a record amount for Adams County Court.

The district attorney’s office said the Cumberland Township cemetery failed to deliver services and merchandise the victims had pre-purchased for more than 30 years. Additionally, 70 percent of monies pre-paid to Oak Lawn should have been kept in a trust or escrow account, but the cemetery made no such deposits for more than five years.

The thefts were discovered after the cemetery was sold last year.