Early morning showers give way to a dry week ahead

After some sunshine and warmer temperatures yesterday, clouds rolled back in overnight along with a few showers ahead of a gusty front that will be moving through the region today. Expect a few light showers lingering around this morning followed by decreasing clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon. Temperatures will settle around 60 degrees this afternoon but it might feel a bit chilly with a stiff northwest breeze. By the end of the day, skies will be clear. This will lead to a chilly night on the way with the winds dying down too by early tomorrow. Expect low temperatures in the upper 30s tonight for many backyards! Tomorrow offers more sunshine and cool conditions with highs around 60 degrees once again.

The rest of this week will feature more sunshine with warming temperatures thanks to a sprawling ridge of high pressure. By the end of the week, high temperatures will be back in the 70s. Rain chances look non-existent after this morning and sunshine looks to stick around through the weekend too. This is good news for local Halloween parades and festivities. Also good news for the big Penn State vs. Michigan game on Saturday with College GameDay in town. Whatever your fall plans this week, enjoy! It looks very pleasant!