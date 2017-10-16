Dozens arrested while protesting construction of Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Jim Ebaugh proclaimed “we have to stand up.”

Ebaugh, from York, was one of dozens arrested and led away in handcuffs at the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline construction site in West Hempfield Township. Monday was the first day of pipeline construction on farmland owned by a Catholic order of nuns, the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.

It’s estimated that 30 people were arrested and charged with misdemeanor defiant trespassing after police warned them not to block a backhoe.

Melinda Harnish Clatterbuck, who has been a key figure in the fight against the pipeline, is with Lancaster Against Pipelines. She was arrested but she spoke to ABC27 News hours before she was placed in handcuffs.

“I cannot stand beside and allow this injustice to go on without trying to stop it,” Clatterbuck said. “We’ve gone through the legal channels that we can, so it seems though this is our last resort. This is the only thing we have left.”

Another person arrested said they were a minister and another was identified as a juvenile by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

In some instances, protestors cheered and sang as others were led to police cars. There was no violence at Monday’s scene, but protestors said they will continue their fight.

The Williams Companies released a statement saying they respect the rights of the protestors, but their focus is on building the pipeline in a safe manner.