Coroner called to I-81 crash in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A coroner was called to crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County early Monday morning.

Police said the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle happened around 3 a.m. near milepost 43, just south of the Plainfield exit.

A man on the motorcycle died. A woman was was with him was able to walk away, police said.

As of 6:30 a.m., both lanes were back open.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story, watch ABC27 News Daybreak for updates.