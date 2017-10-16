Business owner’s ‘heart healed’ by helping hurricane victims

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg auto shop owner who’s been out of business since a retaining wall collapsed near the Mulberry Street Bridge last year is helping hurricane victims.

Henry started the nonprofit ministry Heart Wrenched years ago to help people repair or replace their cars. He says he was touched by the story of a woman who pleaded for birthday gifts for her children after the family was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

”I read this post on Facebook about this woman in Florida who felt like they had abandoned her and left,” Henry said. “I can relate to that really, really well. It broke my heart and I started to cry. I was in my bed and I just woke up Saturday morning and I was healed. My heart got healed somehow through that. Her hurt healed me somehow and I wanted to get into action. It was very important to me.”

Three U-Haul trucks positioned around the area are accepting food, beds, cleaning supplies, and birthday presents for the children. The trucks are at the Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg, the Vibrant Church in York, and at Flinchy’s restaurant in Camp Hill.

The trucks will be open for donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday. They’ll leave for Florida on Thursday.