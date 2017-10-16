Bill Wolfe’s family ‘truly blessed’ by prayers, concern

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The family of a Shippensburg man killed in a mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas spoke publicly Monday about their loss.

Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary when a man opened fire on the crowd of concert-goers from a nearby casino hotel. Fifty-eight people were killed.

Wolfe’s brother, Scott Wolfe, read a prepared statement and spoke to reporters on Monday.

“The support being shown by everyone has been overwhelming and words cannot express how much it has meant to Robyn and our families,” he said. “We all have been truly blessed by your prayers and concern, and we will never forget everything that has been provided to us by the various individuals, businesses, and organizations in our time of need.”

“There is no way we will ever be able to repay this debt. I can only hope that everyone who provided assistance will be blessed in some way in the future.”

Bill Wolfe coached an elementary school wrestling team and a Little League team in Shippensburg. His brother said he and his wife were in Las Vegas with friends.

“Bill was very excited about the trip and was having the time of his life, visiting various locations and attending the country music concerts at the Route 91 Festival,” Scott Wolfe said. “The highlight of his trip occurred while attending Eric Church’s concert, since he was one of Bill’s favorite country music artists. At the conclusion of his concert, Eric Church vacated the stage and began walking through the crowd of fans, shaking hands. Lo and behold, Bill’s hand was the first hand that Eric Church shook. Bill was elated.”

Scott Wolfe said he learned his brother had been shot when Robyn Wolfe called him around 2 a.m.

“Robyn informed me there was an active shooter at the concert and that her husband, my brother, Bill had been shot,” he said. “She continued by telling me that she held him for a period of time until such time that she was certain her husband had passed.”

“The scene was still active with continuing shots being fired in her direction,” he said. “Individuals were yelling at her to vacate the area and run, causing her to make the hardest decision of her life – the decision of having to leave her husband behind.”

It was more than 24 hours until Robyn Wolfe had confirmation from the Clark County Coroner’s Office that her husband had died.

“Bill was one of the first individuals killed in this senseless tragedy,” Scott Wolfe said. “All indication leads us to believe he died within minutes of being shot and that he did not suffer.”

Bill Wolfe was laid to rest Wednesday during a private service.

“My sister-in-law Robyn is one of the strongest people I have ever met,” Scott Wolfe said. “Despite all the events that took place, she remained incredibly strong. Her life will never be the same again. However, there is no doubt in my mind she will pick up the pieces and continue with her life a strong person, raising her two boys to become fine young men like their father.”