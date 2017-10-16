Bill Wolfe’s family thanks community for endless support

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanking the community for their endless and continued support, the family of Bill Wolfe broke their silence on Monday.

Scott Wolfe, Bill Wolfe’s brother, spoke to the media at Shippensburg University. Scott Wolfe, a Shippensburg police officer, shed light on his brother’s final moments. He said Bill and Robyn were near the stage when the shooting occurred, saying Bill was one of the first people shot.

“All indications lead us to believe he died within minutes after being shot and that he did not suffer,” he said.

Scott Wolfe said Robyn held Bill until people told her to leave. The coroner confirmed the next day that Bill had died.

“She continued by telling me she had held him for a period time, until such time she was certain her husband had passed,” Scott Wolfe said.

Bill and Robyn were in Las Vegas to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. Scott says Robyn is the strongest person he has ever met.

“She laughs, she cries – mixed emotions. Their biggest concern right now is being there for the boys, picking up the pieces and moving on,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe also joked that despite Little League and Robyn’s family being New York Yankee fans, Bill was a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Scott Wolfe says he is not sure where the family goes from here; they are taking it day by day. His overall message was a thank you those who sent their support, whether it was from across the country or their small town of Shippensburg.

“When something like this happens, there is nowhere else I would rather be than in a small town,” he said.