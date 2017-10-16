Amtrak train involved in ‘trespasser incident’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Amtrak train was involved in a “trespasser incident” Monday evening.

According to an Amtrak official, Amtrak Keystone Train #647 (New York City to Harrisburg) was involved in a trespasser incident around 5 p.m., between Lancaster and Harrisburg.

EMS transported an individual from the scene, the official said.

The train was moving again just after 6 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

