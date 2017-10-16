3rd person arrested for Hanover home invasion

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A third person has been arrested for a home invasion burglary in Hanover.

Elijah Clark-Bream, 23, was taken into custody on Sunday morning. Police had been looking for him since the incident in the first block of York Street on Oct. 2.

Clark-Bream and co-defendants Austin Light, 23, and Lauren Sanboeuf, 32, all of Hanover, are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, and related counts.

Police said the trio forcibly entered an apartment and assaulted a 22-year-old man who lived there.

Another resident stabbed Light in defense. Light was jailed after treatment at a hospital.