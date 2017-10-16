2 charged with aiding fugitive in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been charged with helping a man accused of intentionally driving a vehicle at deputies last month.

Jeffrey L. Wolfe, 50, and Francisca E. Ramos, 28, were charged Monday with hindering apprehension for aiding Clinton L. Young III on Sept. 14.

Young, of Gap, is in Lancaster County Prison and was charged by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department with robbery in a Sept. 7 incident at Target in the 900 block of Lititz Pike.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Young drove a vehicle directly at two deputies while they were trying to arrest him for the Target robbery. That incident, which took place the afternoon of Sept. 14 in the first block of Maple Shade Road, involved a team from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

One of the deputies fired four shots at the vehicle Young was driving after he drove directly at them at a high rate of speed, the DA’s office said.

Young was not hit and then drove off the property as the deputies pursued him in their vehicles, according to authorities. He crashed into an embankment in the 600 block of Noble Road, about three miles from the Maple Shade Road incident.

Young is accused of exiting the vehicle and charging at a third deputy, grabbing his holstered firearm and trying to remove it.

According to authorities, Young continued to try taking the deputy’s firearm until another deputy stepped in to use a Taser.

Wolfe and Ramos provided Young with assistance in the hours before his arrest, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramos, Young’s girlfriend, is accused of providing the fugitive with her vehicle and knowledge that deputies were looking for him.

Young stopped at Ramos’ home and spoke with her on the phone on Sept. 14, authorities said.

Wolfe is accused of picking up Young and providing him with a place to hide.

Ramos and Wolfe were arraigned Monday afternoon.

Bail for Wolfe was set at $200,000, while bail for Ramos was set at $50,000 and was not posted.

