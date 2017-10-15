Wine with a Splash of Lyme raises money to combat a common disease

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Good Day PA correspondent Carrie Perry was in studio to talk about her Lyme disease fundraiser, Wine with a Splash of Lyme.

The event will be held at Spring Gate Vineyard on October 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35.

All funds go to Project Lyme’s educational outreach efforts to keep youth and their families safe from Lyme disease.

To register for the event and to buy tickets visit her website.

