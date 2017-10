NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM)- Angels were on hand for a special charity walk in Cumberland County.

The 15th annual Vickie’s Angel Walk was held in New Cumberland Borough Park this Saturday.

Organizers hope to raise $180,000 for families struggling with finances while battling cancer.

The money would help people in need for six months.

ABC 27’s Dennis Owens served as emcee.

