HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- President Trump is paying much more attention to the keystone state, and a new poll reveals how Pennsylvanians feel about his job performance.

State Inspector General Bruce Beemer is weeding out waste in the state capital.

Hear about these stories and more in This Week in PA.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.