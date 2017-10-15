State SPCA opens shelter in former Lancaster County SPCA building

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The state SPCA opened an animal shelter Saturday at the site of a former shelter that shut down in the summer.

The Lancaster County SPCA closed due to financial troubles after its handling of the Libre case.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center opened in the building at 848 South Prince Street. This is the fourth satellite location the state SPCA is running.

Cats and dogs are now up for adoption, and the shelter is accepting surrenders.

“The animals in the community, that need hasn’t changed, and so we’re just looking to support the community and take on the concerns of those animals,” said Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement for the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The Pennsylvania SPCA has a no-kill model. 95 to 97 percent of animals entering its doors are adopted.

The shelter is open from 12 to 6 p.m. seven days a week.