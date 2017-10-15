Police: Five hospitalized in car crash, two children

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Two children and and three others suffered injuries after a car crash at the intersection of Shippensburg Road and Pine Grove Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg charged Carol Holtry after failing to stop at the intersection on Pine Grove Road around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police report, she hit the driver side door of another car that was carrying four passengers, among them a nine year-old boy and a baby girl.

PSP says the driver of the vehicle, 31 year-old Jeremiah Mordan, was transported to Hershey Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.

The three other passengers suffered suspected minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

Police believe everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and the child was in a safety seat.

