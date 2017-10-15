Pennsylvania SPCA center opens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster center opened Saturday, the fourth satellite center the state SPCA is now running.

The former Lancaster County SPCA closed its doors this summer, due to financial troubles after its handling of the Libre case.

The shelter has a no-kill model.

Officials say 95 to 97 percent of animals entering its doors are adopted.

It is open from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

