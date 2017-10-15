NAACP hosts 63rd annual Freedom Fund Gala

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The NAACP hosted its 63rd annual Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday.

The featured keynote speaker was national President of the Phillip Randolph Institute in Washington, D.C., Clayola Brown.

CASA student JaQuez Robinson recited “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou.

“It truly is an honor I always want to express myself and get myself out there especially in the African American community.”

The money raised supports scholarships and advocacy.

