Mount Rose Ave. I-83 construction project to close northbound lane

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Construction on I-83 near the Mount Rose Avenue exit is expected to continue with PennDOT focusing on the northbound lanes.

On Tuesday, workers will shut down one lane of I-83 Northbound in the area of exit 18 from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

The old ramp to Mount Rose Avenue from I-83 Northbound will be closed permanently. The new ramp opens Wednesday morning.

PennDOT said the project is necessary because of massive growth in the area.

“We have a lot of traffic that comes through here and especially with the development over the past few years on 124. We have tens of thousands of vehicles driving on I-83 on a daily basis,” said Mike Crochunis, PennDOT spokesperson.

The entire Mount Rose Avenue I-83 project is expected to be completed in 2019.