Man struck in head with pipe, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are on the lookout for five men after a person was struck in the head with a pipe.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, three people were attacked around 7:15 p.m. this Saturday.

Police say the incident could be associated with motorcycle gang activity.

Anyone with with information or tips about the attack should contact State Police at 717-334-8111.

Additionally, Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information relating to the attack.

You can reach them at 717-334-8057 or submit a web tip to their website here.

