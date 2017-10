HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Halloween is just a few weeks away.

People of all ages can find sweet activities this month at the Hershey Story Museum.

The director of the Hershey Story Museum, Amy Bischof, is putting folks in the Halloween spirit.

Halloween-Themed Classes in the Chocolate Lab run Saturday, Oct. 14, through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

