Halloween at the Hershey Story Museum

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) The Hershey Story Museum is getting into the Halloween spirit.

On select Saturdays, kids who visit the Museum Experience will be able to create their own chocolate monster pop while learning about how the town of Hershey was built. Chocolate Monster Mischief is available on October 14, 21, and 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

In the Chocolate Lab, families can create Halloween treats while learning how cocoa beans are grown, processed and made into chocolate candy. The classes run from Saturday, October 14-October 31.