Fire damages former Stroehmann Bakery in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of police and firefighters responded to a fire at a former bakery Saturday evening.

“Crews arrived on scene and found fire coming through the roof. The crews made a very aggressive attack on the fire and contained the fire very quickly,” said Mike Ibberson, director of fire and emergency services for Swatara Township.

It started around 8:15 p.m. at the former Stroehmann Bakery along the 3900 block of Paxton Street in Swatara Township.

Firefighters had to deal with ventilation issues in the large building and placed fans outside to help move the air around

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are unknown. The Swatara Township Police Department is investigating.