Bell Tavern becomes historical landmark

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- It was known as the birthplace of the Bill of Rights.

The Bell Tavern officially became a historical landmark on Saturday.

It was built in the 1800’s by a family of first settlers but in recent years, it crumbled and would have cost hundreds of thousands to restore. Efforts to save the property failed and it was torn down earlier this year.

The Bell Tavern Association would also like a historical marker in honor of Oliver Pollock, the largest financer of the revolution.

Pollock was known for creating the dollar sign.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.