PA gerrymandering lawsuit to get quick hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – A new lawsuit aimed at reshaping Pennsylvania’s congressional districts before the 2018 midterm election is speeding toward trial.

A federal lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges that majority Republicans in the state Legislature drew congressional maps that give the GOP an unconstitutional partisan advantage at election time. Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in the 2014 and 2016 elections despite earning a little over 50 percent of the vote.

The judge in the case says he wants to proceed quickly, scheduling trial for Dec. 5. Even with the compressed timeline, though, it’s unclear whether the case will be resolved in time for the spring primary.

The Republicans say their maps are lawful.

Pennsylvania is considered to be one of the most gerrymandered states.