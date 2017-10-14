Ohio school officials deny covering up bullying of boy

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Cornelia Reynolds shows her son Gabriel Taye when he was in second grade. The parents of Taye, who hanged himself from his bunk bed with a neck tie want school officials held responsible, alleging that they tolerated and covered up bullying in their federal lawsuit testing the issue of school liability in such cases. The wrongful death suit filed against Cincinnati Public Schools, its officials and staff at his elementary school cites repeated examples of bullying. However, courts have set “a high bar” for finding schools liable. (Cornelia Reynolds via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio school district says a wrongful death lawsuit accusing school officials of minimizing, denying and covering up bullying against an 8-year-old boy who killed himself should be dismissed.

Cincinnati Public Schools made the argument earlier this month in a response to a lawsuit filed by Gabriel Taye’s parents. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the district says school leaders didn’t cause the boy’s Jan. 26 death.

Attorneys have said his mother didn’t know Gabriel was bullied until they saw a police email describing the scene outside a boys’ bathroom where attorneys say the boy was knocked unconscious. He hanged himself at home two days later.

Prosecutors investigated the death and closed the case without filing charges.

The district has said Gabriel told staff he fainted and never said he was bullied or assaulted.

