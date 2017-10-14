Man charged after allegedly stealing from recycling center

HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing burglary charges after he was found with stolen materials inside a recycling center, according to the Hamburg Police Department.

Police found 40-year-old Aaron Kelly inside Cougle’s Recycling, Inc. around 1:30 Saturday morning after an alarm was triggered.

Kelly was reportedly carrying a baseball bat and had $400 worth of stolen copper and brass materials.

The Hamburg Police Department has charged Kelly with burglary, theft and trespassing.

An investigation into other suspects is ongoing.

According to police, Cougle’s Recycling, Inc. has been burglarized a number of times since August.

