Husband: York County native raped, child killed by Taliban linked captures

By and Published:
In this image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. U.S. officials said Pakistan secured the release of Coleman of Stewartstown, Pa., and her husband, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and then were held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity, and all have been freed, U.S. officials said. (Taliban Media via AP)

TORONTO (AP/WHTM) New details are emerging about the life of a York County woman and her family while in captivity.

Her husband Canadian Joshua Boyle says the Haqqani network in Afghanistan killed his infant daughter in captivity and raped his wife Caitlan Coleman.

Boyle gave a statement after landing in Canada late Friday with his American wife and three young children.

The couple was rescued Wednesday, five years after they had been abducted by a Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had four children in captivity.

Government officials said Pakistani forces carried out the rescue mission based on U.S. intelligence information.

The final leg of the family’s journey was an Air Canada flight Friday from London to Toronto.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s