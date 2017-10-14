Husband: York County native raped, child killed by Taliban linked captures

TORONTO (AP/WHTM) New details are emerging about the life of a York County woman and her family while in captivity.

Her husband Canadian Joshua Boyle says the Haqqani network in Afghanistan killed his infant daughter in captivity and raped his wife Caitlan Coleman.

Boyle gave a statement after landing in Canada late Friday with his American wife and three young children.

The couple was rescued Wednesday, five years after they had been abducted by a Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had four children in captivity.

Government officials said Pakistani forces carried out the rescue mission based on U.S. intelligence information.

The final leg of the family’s journey was an Air Canada flight Friday from London to Toronto.