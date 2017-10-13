Three Mile Island returns to full power

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Mile Island operators have returned the nuclear plant to full power for what could be the last time.

Unit 1 was returned to full power at 3 a.m. Friday. Exelon Generation

Exelon Generation said the refueling outage brought more than 1,200 skilled contractors to the area to assist its 675 full-time employees. The company said local business owners had an economic impact from the seasonal workers.

Exelon has told the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it will permanently cease power operations at TMI on or about Sept. 30, 2019. The announcement came in May after TMI again failed to sell its electricity to the mid-Atlantic power grid for the 2020-2021 planning year.

The company is seeking a financial rescue from Pennsylvania lawmakers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s