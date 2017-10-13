Three Mile Island returns to full power

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Mile Island operators have returned the nuclear plant to full power for what could be the last time.

Unit 1 was returned to full power at 3 a.m. Friday. Exelon Generation

Exelon Generation said the refueling outage brought more than 1,200 skilled contractors to the area to assist its 675 full-time employees. The company said local business owners had an economic impact from the seasonal workers.

Exelon has told the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it will permanently cease power operations at TMI on or about Sept. 30, 2019. The announcement came in May after TMI again failed to sell its electricity to the mid-Atlantic power grid for the 2020-2021 planning year.

The company is seeking a financial rescue from Pennsylvania lawmakers.