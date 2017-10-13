Restaurant Report: Food residue, mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture inspects anywhere that serves food, whether it’s to the general public or even just its employees. That’s why a state department building made this week’s list of violations.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry in Harrisburg was out of compliance with four violations. The inspection report says there was an accumulation of old food residue on the deli food slicer and an accumulation of pink residue in the ice machine. Chemical spray bottles were stored in a way that risked contamination, and paper towels were not available at two hand washing sinks.

Farmers Market Family Diner on York Road in Carlisle was out of compliance with four violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was not being correctly date-marked, soap was not available at the sink in the men’s restroom, and the facility was using chlorine sanitizer at an “extremely high concentration,” risking contamination.

Mamma’s Pizza on Fishing Creek Road in Etters was out of compliance with five violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was an accumulation of black and red mold-like residue in the ice shoot of the self-serve soda machine, deep fryer baskets had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch, and meat and cheese were not correctly date-marked.

Establishments with no violations include Stubby’s Bar and Grille in Lancaster, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle, Capitol Restaurant and Coffee Kiosk in the East Wing of the Capitol, and Bermudian Springs elementary, middle, and high schools.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

