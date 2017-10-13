Pennsylvania hospitals disappointed by Trump insurance order

MARC LEVY, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s leading hospital association says it’s disappointed by the move by the Trump administration to stop paying cost-sharing subsidies to insurers.

Andy Carter, the president and CEO of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, said in a statement Friday the subsidies help lower-income individuals secure health insurance. He says more than half a million Pennsylvanians could see their insurance premiums spike by more than 20 percent during 2018.

He’s asking Congress to take swift action to protect people from the increases and help support a competitive insurance market.

Antoinette Kraus of the Pennsylvania Healthcare Access Network says Pennsylvanians received $214 million in cost-sharing reductions last year. She says higher tax credits would make up part of the higher premiums that result from the loss of the federal reimbursement to insurers.

