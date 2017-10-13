North Middleton issues boil water advisory

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The North Middleton Authority has issued a boil water advisory because E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply Thursday.

The advisory affects residents on Newville Road, Allen Road, Burr Avenue, Center Street, Cooper Circle, Distribution Drive, Dranoel Drive, Evandale Court, Meeting House Springs Road, West Louther Street and West North Street.

Authorities said people should not drink the water or use it for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation without first boiling it for one minute and letting it cool.

Additional water samples will be analyzed over the next two days and the results will not be finalized until Sunday.

Additional information is available at 717-243-8269.