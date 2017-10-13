Motorists warned of delays for turnpike bridge replacement

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Motorists heading to the Poconos will face delays and a detour because a bridge replacement will close a long section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension.

The detour will begin for northbound traffic at the Lehigh Valley Interchange and at the Pocono Interchange for southbound traffic at 9 p.m. Friday. The road is slated to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday.

Workers will replace the 60-year-old bridge over Crackersport Road outside Allentown. The existing 131-foot bridge on Interstate 476 opened in 1957 and carries about 30,000 vehicles daily.

Information on the project and detour maps are posted on the turnpike’s website .

The work was initially planned for Sept. 29, but was postponed because of a mechanical problem.