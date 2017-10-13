Maryland police seek hit-run driver who struck York County woman on I-83

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WHTM) – Maryland State Police are looking for the hit-run driver who struck a York County woman on Interstate 83 Thursday evening.

The New Freedom woman was standing by the driver side door of a disabled red Suzuki parked on the right shoulder of I-83 in Baltimore County. She was struck by an unknown vehicle around 9:30 p.m. and dragged for about 500 feet, police said.

Police have not released her name.

A man who was in the passenger seat of the Suzuki told investigators he was on the telephone and did not get a description of the striking vehicle.

Evidence collected at the scene appears to be from a tractor-trailer-type vehicle, police said. The tractor-trailer likely has damage to its front right bumper and headlight area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-780-2700.