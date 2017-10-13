Manheim Borough police warn of scam

By Published:
(Associated Press)

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Borough police are warning residents of a circulating scam.

Police say they took several reports Friday from residents saying scammers are calling people and pretending to be technical support.

Scammers claim to be tech support for a computer company and may tell you there is an issue with your computer to gain remote access to your information. They also may ask for your credit card information or tell you to you need to purchase gift cards to send them in order to pay for a protection plan for your computer.

The Federal Trade Commission says if you get an unexpected call from someone claiming to be tech support, hang up. If you get a pop-up message that tells you to call tech support, ignore it.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s