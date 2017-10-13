Man charged with performing lewd act in amusement park line

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) – A man has been charged with performing a lewd sex act while waiting in line behind a 13-year-old girl at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park.

West Mifflin police on Thursday arrested 39-year-old James Wright, of Baldwin, over the July 31 encounter at Kennywood Park.

The girl told police the man exposed his genitals, then told her, “Sorry, I have a problem,” before running away.

Police publicized park surveillance video to identify the man, and they say DNA taken from the girl’s socks and shoes confirmed his identity.

He is charged with indecent assault and stalking, among other crimes. Police say he was also following girls and taking cellphone pictures of them.

His attorney declined comment Friday.

