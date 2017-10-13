Man arrested for threats

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A homeless man was arrested after threatening a man with a knife Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a robbery call on the 500 block of Valley View Drive just after 5:00 p.m. Adam Stake, 24, walked onto a property and threatened the resident with a knife, saying he wanted the resident’s car.

The resident refused and Stake grabbed onto him. The resident was able to wrestle away from Stake. Stake left the property but New Holland Borough police arrested him at the intersection of S. Kinzer Avenue and E. Jackson Street.

Stake faces robbery charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.