WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Macy’s is recalling Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware cake knife and server sets because the ceramic handles can break during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Macy’s has received four reports of the handles breaking, resulting in lacerations, including cuts requiring stitches.

The sets were sold between January 2014 and July 2017 for about $25

The safety commission says consumers should stop using the recalled sets and contact Macy’s for a full refund.