LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing felony charges after detectives found him in possession of heroin and a stolen gun, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jordan Stark, 28, of West Hempfield Township, was arrested following an investigation by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. They said he had $4,500 worth of heroin, packaging materials, and a stolen gun.

Stark is charged with 11 felony counts. Bail is set at $750,000.