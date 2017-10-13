Lancaster County police investigating two business burglaries

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough police are looking for three suspects who burglarized two businesses between 2:00 a.m. on October 12 and 4:00 a.m. on October 13.

The burglaries happened at the Columbia Mart and the Grand China Restaurant, both on Lancaster Avenue. The suspects took cash registers from both places, as well as cartons of cigarettes from the Columbia Mart.

Store surveillance video showed the suspects all wearing hooded sweatshirts. One wore red shorts and high black socks, and one wore gray and black pants, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects.

Anyone who saw people walking or riding bikes in the area during those times is asked to call Columbia Borough police.

