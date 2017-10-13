Just Jewelry Boutique: Giving Back with Style!

Not only does the Just Jewelry Boutique offer rare and affordable jewelry, they also give back to the community.

“We help fund research for Autism/Breast Cancer and Heart Disease, we feed malnourished children, and we just partnered with Oasis House in OH to help stop human trafficking,” tells Stephanie Perkins.

“Every Tuesday you can find new items listed at my website that normally sell out in an hour. We stay fresh and up to date on all the fashions that are on trend and you are getting them at less than boutique prices!”

Today we’re talking cozy winter styles with a few models to show off just how elegant these accessories are!

