Harrisburg man gets prison for woman’s fatal heroin overdose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man will serve up to nine years in state prison for a woman’s fatal heroin overdose.

John P. Dick, 43, was sentenced to four-and-a-half to nine years after pleading guilty this week to a charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said Dick drove from Harrisburg to Philadelphia with the woman to buy drugs in March. He bought heroin, kept from for himself, and gave some to the woman. She took the heroin, which was laced with fentanyl, and died of a drug overdose.