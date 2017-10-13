Former Ag secretary Wolff announces run for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Denny Wolff, a former state Agriculture secretary under Gov. Ed Rendell, has announced he’s running for Congress.

Wolff announced Friday he’s running for the 11th District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, who is running for U.S. Senate.

The Democrat said he’d use the work ethic he learned on his Columbia County dairy farm.

“When I look at the U.S. Congress, I don’t see a lot of people who understand what life is like for central Pennsylvania families,” Wolff said in a statement. “Congress could use a lot more teachers and nurses – and farmers.”

Alan Howe, a U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Carlisle, has also announced a run for the Democratic nomination.

Barletta, a Republican, is vacating the seat to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

The 11th District includes parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties.

