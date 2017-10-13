Dozens go over the edge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police officers, firefighters, politicians, community members and more rappelled down an 18 story in building in Harrisburg Friday.

The daring act was part of Over the Edge, a fundraiser for Big Brother, Big Sister of the Capitol Region. Every participant had to raise $1000 before dropping down the Market Square Plaza.

The event raised more than $80,000 for the charity.

