District calls on parents to help fight lice outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District is calling on parents to be informed and engaged about the district’s recent lice outbreak.

“This is an important teachable moment for our parents, families and the community,” said Kirsten Keys, Public Relations Coordinator. “Informed and engaged parents are the critical link to help combat this issue and ensure that lice and nits are not spread. As a District and school community, we need full parental support and commitment — at home and school to stop this outbreak.”

Earlier this week, the district announced there was a lice outbreak at Foose Elementary School. On Friday, they said more than 100 students and 5 teachers were infected. The district has handed out more than 1000 lice treatment kits, courtesy of UMPC Pinnacle.

Foose Elementary School was closed Thursday and Friday. The Department of Health will help rescreen students on Monday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.