Dauphin County woman appears in Glamour Magazine to bring awareness to the opioid crisis

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabeth Loranzo died of a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose in March. Her mom Wendy is on a mission to prevent other families from having to go through the same tragedy.

Wendy started the iCare Foundation after her daughter’s death, and now Elizabeth is featured in the October issue of Glamour Magazine. It’s an article about the opioid epidemic claiming the lives of 31 women a day.

The mother from Middletown, Dauphin County, speaks to young women in rehab, shows them the magazine, and spreads the message of recovery.

“They’re still alive for a reason, and they have a second chance where my daughter doesn’t. I want them to know that in a way she died to save their life,” Wendy Loranzo said.

Wendy never thought her 25-year-old daughter would die from an overdose and leave a baby boy behind.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.