DACA recipient living in Lancaster talks about fears as president phases program out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A meeting about the impact of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has on the the community was held at Goodwin Memorial Family Life Center Thursday night.

Last month, President Trump ordered an end to the Obama-era program. It prevented young undocumented people from being deported. He wants congress to come up with a solution to save them. If they don’t act the president said he will begin phasing out the program in six months.

An estimated 6,000 people in Pennsylvania including Carlos Gonzales could be affected. He was born in the Dominican Republic but has called the United States his home for nearly 2 decades. He lives in Lancaster County.

“The president gave the order so I am one of the few lucky ones that got to renew so I have about two more years of protection and others will lose their protection starting in December or January. They could be deported even after living in the United States for decades,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales is hopeful that lawmakers will come up with a plan to save the program.