Creature Feature: Busting Snake Myths!

Jesse has joined us once more—today, with a slithery friend! Going along with Friday the 13th themes of myths and legends, we’re busting some common snake myths to hopefully leave you feeling a little less frightened in this month of horrors!
Jesse has joined us once more—today, with a slithery friend! Going along with Friday the 13th themes of myths and legends, we’re busting some common snake myths to hopefully leave you feeling a little less frightened in this month of horrors!
Advertisement
Advertisement