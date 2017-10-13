Columbia man pleads, gets prison for shooting at police officers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old will serve up to 20 years in prison for helping his cousin shoot at police officers in Columbia last year.

Trenton Nace, 19, was ordered to serve 10 to 20 years after he pleaded no contest in Lancaster County Court to conspiracy to murder a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Nace admitted he handed rounds to Marquell Rentas and collected the spent casings as Rentas fired on the officers July 29, 2016.

The officers – from Columbia and East and West Hempfield townships – were not struck or injured.

Rentas was convicted at a September trial for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy, assault of a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangerment. His sentencing is pending.