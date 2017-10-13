Clouds will be stubborn today and this weekend, but still warming up again

High pressure over New England today will again pull easterly flow and moisture into Central PA. Expect clouds to thicken this morning with patchy drizzle developing. It will be another cloudy and cool day with highs struggling to get near 60 degrees. There won’t be much rain in the gauge today, but a misty drizzle is certainly a possibility. Tonight will bring more of the same with clouds and patchy drizzle. Lows will dip into the mid 50s. Tomorrow will bring stubborn clouds for the first half of the day and possibly even into the first part of the afternoon. The sun should try and peek through late in the day warming temperatures into the lower 70s, but it may take a long while. Easterly flow and low clouds are tough to budge in this area, so any sun tomorrow will be a bonus!

Sunday will bring more of the same with stubborn morning clouds and some sun trying to break through during the afternoon. If the sun pops out, near record warmth is possible. There will be a strong southwest flow on Sunday, so temperatures should at least make it well into the 70s…with a little sun, however, low to mid 80s remain a possibility. A strong cold front will not bring much rain Sunday evening (other than a brief shower), but it will provide some seasonably chilly conditions to start next week. The cool air doesn’t stick around for long as the mild and dry pattern that we experienced to start the month will return for the second half of October. Stay tuned!